DALLAS — State Sen. Lisa Baker Monday said the General Assembly has approved use of $320 million to help communities across the commonwealth improve the reliability and quality of their water systems.

Baker, R-Lehman Township, said a total of $214.4 million was directed to the H2O Grant Program and $105.6 million was directed to the Small Water and Sewer (SWS) Grant Program. Both programs are overseen by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

“These grant programs are an important resource that can be used to help protect our local water supplies and ensure our communities have access to safe drinking water,” Baker said. “Helping our local governments to fund these vital projects is important to public health, our environment, and economic development.”

Baker said local municipalities have until Dec. 21, to apply for grants to assist with clean water, sanitary sewer, and storm water projects. Baker urges local municipalities to apply. She said the special funding was made available to Pennsylvania through federal support from the American Rescue Plan.

Baker explained that the high cost often associated with maintaining water and sewer systems can necessitate collaboration between state and local governments, so that local taxpayers are not unduly burdened.

“The grant support will range from $30,000 to more than $500,000, and can be used to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, rehabilitation, or repair of a water supply system or sanitary sewer system, and for storm water system projects,” Baker said.

The online application for the H2O Grant Program and the Small Water and SWS Grant Program can be submitted now, thorough Dec. 21. Cities, townships, boroughs, counties and municipal authorities are encouraged to apply at — www.esa.dced.state.pa.us.

Grant awards are highly competitive and will likely be announced in July of 2023.

