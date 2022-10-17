🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County remains among the 20 counties statewide under drought watch, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Monday.

DEP lifted the watch for 16 counties including Lackawanna, Monroe, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne and Wyoming counties following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force.

“While significant recent rainfall has helped, groundwater and some public water supply levels remain lower than normal ranges in some counties,”DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said in a press release. “We ask Pennsylvanians in these and adjacent counties to continue to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water.”

Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions. Some public water suppliers have requested or mandated water conservation in their communities.

Still on drought watch are: Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, and Union counties.

Also taken off drought watch are: Bucks, Delaware, Lehigh, McKean, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Pike, and Sullivan counties.

To determine drought conditions, DEP assesses information on public water supply levels and data on four indicators: precipitation, surface water (stream and river) flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture.

The DEP Drought Coordinator monitors the indicators in close partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey, which maintains gauges in streams and wells in many locations across Pennsylvania.

DEP listed ways to conserve water at home, including:

• Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering.

• Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often and only with full loads.

• Water your garden in the cooler evening or morning hours and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.

• Water your lawn only if necessary. Apply no more than 1 inch of water per week (use an empty can to determine how long it takes to water 1 inch). Avoid watering on windy and hot days. This pattern will encourage healthier, deeper grass roots. Over-watering is wasteful, encourages fungal growth and disease and results in shallow, compacted root systems that are more susceptible to drought.

• When mowing your lawn, set the blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention. It also grows thicker and develops a deeper root system, so it can better survive drought.

• Check for and repair household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

• Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway instead of hosing it off.

• Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30% less water and 40-50% less energy.

• Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.

• Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall. For information, see this Penn State Extension guide.

Find more tips at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.