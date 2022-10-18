🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial set to begin Tuesday for a Hazleton man accused of attempting to kill his teenage girlfriend was delayed again, this time due to text messages that need translation.

Roberto Alvarez-Marquez, 34, of East Maple Street, was charged by Hazleton police with shooting his then 19-year-old girlfriend in the chest when she arrived home after a night out with friends on Aug. 19, 2018, according to court records.

After sustaining the gunshot wound, her friends drove her to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton.

Police allege Alvarez-Marquez was upset because the woman went out with friends.

Alvarez-Marquez was ready for trial as he was dressed in a dark suit and tie.

His lawyer, Maura A. Tunis, and assistant district attorneys Kim Moraski and Susan Luckenbill met privately with President Judge Michael T. Vough in the judge’s chambers.

When they emerged, Vough announced the trial is continued generally as text messages and voice mails – evidence in the case – need to be translated from Spanish to English.

Vough permitted Tunis and prosecutors to update him on the status of the translation in 30 days before a new trial date is scheduled.

The trial for Alvarez-Marquez has been continued several times, including earlier this year when his court-appointed attorneys were permitted to withdraw due to a breakdown in communications with the defendant.

Alvarez-Marquez is charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $300,000 bail.