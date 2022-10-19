🔊 Listen to this

Mary Ellen Spellman, Food Bank Director of the CEO Weinberg Food Bank, gave U.S. Sen. Bob Casey a tour of the facility on Tuesday.

Deborah Shurtleff, founder and president of the Wyoming County Community Alliance, said her organization provides food to about 110 families. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Roderick Blaine, Director of Administration at the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) look on Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey visited the Weinberg Regional Food Bank Tuesday to announce federal funding for expansion of the facility to meet growing needs in the community.

JENKINS TWP. — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Tuesday said with the new federal funding he helped secure, the Weinberg Food Bank will be able to expand their operations and provide more food to families in Northeastern Pennsylvania who need it.

Casey, D-Scranton, joined local leaders from the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) to tout federal funding for the expansion of the Weinberg Regional Food Bank — $250,000 in community project funding from the FY22 spending law and $580,000 through the American Rescue Plan.

The expansion initiative includes constructing a 15,000 square foot addition, including a freezer and cooler space. Casey toured the food bank and met with CEO Weinberg and volunteers from local food banks to discuss the importance of federal funding for food banks and food pantries to combat hunger in Pennsylvania.

“The pandemic exacerbated existing food insecurity issues in Pennsylvania and across the nation,” Casey said. “During these difficult times, CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank met the moment and provided thousands of hungry families in Luzerne County with some measure of relief.”

The Weinberg Regional Food Bank is a 50,000 square-foot food distribution center located in Jenkins Township. As more families faced increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO distributed more than 19.5 million pounds of food and grocery products in 2020 — a 7-million-pound increase from 2019.

Even as the economy begins to recover from the pandemic, officials said the prevalence of hunger remains in the community.

According to the latest data from Feeding America, in Luzerne County approximately 41,060 individuals were food insecure in 2020 — including 13,530 children who lack safe and consistent access to nutritious meals.

Roderick Blaine, Director of Administration at the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO), the funding offers a great opportunity for CEO to expand its operations and he thanked Casey for his efforts.

Blaine said CEO’s Weinberg Food Bank works with more than 250 partners, working together to end hunger in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“As a regional food bank, we acquire and redistribute food that comes to us either by donation, purchase or government commodities,” Blaine said. “That food is then distributed across our network, who in-turn provide prepared meals and groceries to about 15,000 people each and every week.”

Blaine said over the last two years, the number of hungry families in our community hit an all-time high.

“With the increased need for food in our region and the space limitations we experienced over these trying times, we are expanding our Food Bank facility,” Blaine said. “The expansion project will give us an additional 15,000 square feet of space, including additional cooler and freezer space to support our mission of fighting hunger with healthy foods.”

Blaine said because of Casey’s advocacy, the Weinberg Regional Food Bank is fortunate to have been awarded federal funding from the USDA to support the expansion project.

“Sen. Casey has a track record for supporting anti-hunger legislation and programs that help children receive a better opportunity for a strong, healthy start in life,” Blaine said. “We are fortunate to have him representing us in Washington and we are honored to have him here today.”

Mary Ellen Spellman, Food Bank Director of the CEO Weinberg Food Bank, said 66,000 prepared meals were provided to regional families last month and 21,000 families were given groceries for their homes.

Spellman led Casey on a tour of the facility.

Deborah Shurtleff, founder and president of the Wyoming County Community Alliance, said her organization provides food to about 110 families. She said she and her husband deliver food to some of those families and she said the appreciation of the service by the families makes the entire operation worthwhile.

“Many times when we arrive at a home, the children come running out,” Shurtleff said. “I remember one child smiling and saying, “Look mom, we have apples.”

Casey highlighted two different funding streams for CEO Weinberg Food Bank.

The first is $250,000 in community project funding (formerly earmarks) from the FY22 federal appropriations bill. That funding is going towards the food bank’s physical expansion of the building, including more freezer and cold storage space.

The second is $580,000 from the American Rescue Plan. This money was sent to the state and then distributed to individual food banks.

Quick facts

• Current: 50,000 square feet with 9,840 square feet of cold storage space.

• Proposed: 15,000 square feet to include additional cold storage.

Also adding a greenhouse.

• Pre-COVID, on average about 11,000 people received food each week.

• Currently, the food bank serves about 15,000 people each week through its network of partner food distributions.

• Pre-COVID, Weinberg provided 12 million pounds of food to meet the needs of the community.

• Over the past 12 months, Weinberg provided 14.5 million pounds of food to its network.

• The food bank’s inventory turned over more than 21 times within the past year.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.