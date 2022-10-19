🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advises motorists there will be a lane restriction for bridge work on Interstate 81 northbound between Exit 155 (Dorrance) and 159 (Nuangola) from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

— Staff Report