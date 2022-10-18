🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct involving cigarettes being taken from another person at the Intermodal Bus Terminal in downtown Wilkes-Barre earlier this month.

Richard Evans, 57, of Nottingham Street, was initially charged with a felony count of robbery and a summary count of public drunkenness by city police.

Court records allege Evans approached Edward Hutton yelling, “Get the (expletive) out of my face,” and “Give me a cigarette” before grabbing a cigarette pack from Hutton’s shirt pocket on Oct. 6.

During a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court, the robbery charge was modified to disorderly conduct and the public drunkenness citation was withdrawn.

Evans pled guilty to disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor, and was fined $176.75.

— Ed Lewis