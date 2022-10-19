🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Avoca police withdrew charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest against Julius E. Zuckerwar, 60, during a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Luzerne County Central Court.

Zuckerwar was charged on when he initiated a struggle with Avoca officers after he called 911 complaining about loud noise coming from an adjacent apartment on Oct. 3, according to court records.

Police in court records say Zuckerwar grabbed an officer’s handgun and Taser during the struggle.

A second count of resisting arrest against Zuckerwar was waived to county court.