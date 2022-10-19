🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — A woman from Kingston Township died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Suscon Road on Tuesday.

Carol Wolfe, 49, of Trucksville, was identified by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.

Wolfe was driving a vehicle that collided with an oncoming vehicle in the area of 1174 Suscon Road at about 11:45 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Wolfe’s cause of death was listed as multiple traumatic injuries with the manner of death as accidental.

Pittston Township police are investigating the crash.