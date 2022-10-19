🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A man from Berwick who recently pled guilty to escaping from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility when he fled to South Carolina with his girlfriend was indicted by a federal grand jury of threatening the U.S. president, a federal judge and a congressman.

Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, was charged in the indictment with threatening the President of the United States, interstate communications with a threat and influencing a federal official by threat, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The indictment alleges the Washington, D.C., office of Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, received a letter on Oct. 11 from Vargo, containing threats to kill the congressman, his family, President Joseph Biden, and U.S. District court Judge Robert D. Mariani alluding to Anthrax and containing what appeared to be a white powder.

Thompson is serving his 15th term as congressman and is chairman of the Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Karam in the news release says Vargo’s letter specifically referenced Thompson’s role with the Jan. 6 Select Committee and wrote, “Im going to kill you! I will make you feel the rest of our pain & suffering. There is nowhere or nobody who can keep you from me. I am going to kill you & those you love. I promise you that I will keep my promise until the day of my death.

“You & Joe Biden soon will face death for the wrongs you’ve done to US,” Vargo allegedly continued with his letter.

An investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police Hazardous Material Response Team determined the white power accompanying the threats did not pose an immediate public safety hazard. It was determined through the investigation that the letter and substance was sent by Vargo from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, Karam stated in the news release.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police, Protective Service Bureau and the U.S. Secret Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting.

Vargo was charged by county detectives with escaping a work detail a the county correctional facility on July 17.

Vargo and his girlfriend, Amanda Saxer, 28, were captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Barefoot Landing near Myrtle Beach, S.C., on July 20.

Court records say Vargo pled guilty to escape on Oct. 14 before Judge David W. Lupas. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 27.

Saxer, of Berwick, is facing a charge of hindering apprehension in county court.