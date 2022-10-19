🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser Wednesday said he has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center after many of his constituents raised valid concerns about the facility’s policies.

Meuser, R-Dallas, said he has demanded answers of the Wilkes-Barre facility and the Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters in Washington.

“The safety, health, and well-being of our nation’s veterans is one of my utmost priorities as a Member of Congress,” Meuser said.

On Oct. 7, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a veteran who served in the Middle East, called on the Biden administration to end what she calls “the harsh restrictions in place” at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Administration Medical Center in Plains Township.

Regulations initially were tightened over two years ago, as the COVID-19 epidemic began to spread.

“The way veterans are being treated at the Wilkes-Barre VA is outrageous,” Garrity said in a statement. “Family visits are extremely limited. No volunteers are being allowed inside. And the veterans have not had any outings since March 2020. Meanwhile, federal guidance for nursing homes explicitly encourages visitors. No one can give a good explanation why our veterans are being treated differently and left to suffer in isolation.”

After investigating, Meuser said he has determined what the current situation is at the VA.

On Wednesday, Treasurer Garrity responded to Meuser’s report that he shared with local veterans.

“There may have been some recent, very modest improvements to the visitation policy, but there’s a long list of critical issues that remain unresolved,” Garrity said. “President Biden and VA Secretary McDonough must immediately revise the guidelines and policies which are placing indefensible restrictions on our veterans.”

Meuser said the Wilkes-Barre VA facility has been attempting to control a recent outbreak of COVID-19 among the patient population and has set visitation guidelines (subject to change based on the number of cases):

Community Living Center

• Visitation is allowed in designated visitation rooms and the lobby by individuals over 2 years of age.

• Visitations are pre-scheduled, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. seven days a week, to assure appropriate distancing can be maintained.

• There are no time limits on the length of visits.

• Masking remains a requirement for residents, staff, and visitors.

• Based on acuity level, ambulatory residents and visitors are free to walk the grounds and visit the canteen.

• Rapid COVID testing is available for visitors but not required.

Medical Center

• Visitation within the acute care units at the medical center is currently limited to one individual at a time over 12 years of age.

• Visitation for COVID positive patients is limited to compassionate care only.

Volunteers

• Volunteers were initially not allowed in the facility after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but now are currently permitted.

• There are no restrictions on where volunteers can go within the facility.

• Because the facility has determined that it is an outbreak phase, volunteers must be vaccinated and boosted and submit to biweekly testing.

• These restrictions are reviewed every month based on the facility’s outbreak conditions.

• Remote volunteering is possible through the facility’s Compassionate Contact Corps, which speaks to quarantined veterans by phone.

“The Wilkes-Barre VA facility updates the stakeholder community each month about their guidelines including those for volunteers,” Meuser said. “The facility needs volunteers as the number has declined since the pandemic.”

Meuser said he will continue to engage with all those entrusted with the care of our nation’s veterans and ensure that the veterans residing and being cared for at the Wilkes-Barre VA facility are receiving the excellent care and conditions that they deserve, without any unnecessary barriers to a high quality of life.

Treasurer Garrity responds

Garrity said veterans at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center are not allowed to leave the facility for outings — no trips to local restaurants with their families, no bus trips, nothing at all since March 2020.

“It’s outrageous,” Garrity said. “Nursing homes and state-owned veterans’ homes do not have these kinds of restrictions, and neither should the VA. This concern will increase in importance as we move into winter — when even time outside on facility grounds will be extremely limited.”

Garrity went on to say that family visits are limited to a single family member during “outbreak” status.

“So, for example, a brother and sister would not be allowed to visit their parent or grandparent together,” Garrity said. “This is true even if all of the family members are vaccinated. The VA serves 18 counties in Pennsylvania and one in New York, which means that some families have to drive four hours — one way — to visit. Because the VA will likely be in ‘outbreak’ status nearly always, limiting visits to a single person is unconscionable.”

Garrity said visitors are prohibited from seeing the veterans in their rooms.

“In addition to making visits much more institutional and less personal, this prevents family members from being able to directly check on the veterans’ living conditions,” Garrity said. “Volunteers still face onerous restrictions which, again, go far beyond any similar policies at nursing homes and state-owned veterans’ homes. For example, no more than four volunteers at a time are allowed inside — and, like family members, they’re also prohibited from going into any of the veterans’ rooms.”

Garrity said reports that she has received indicate that veterans who test positive for COVID can be placed in quarantine for more than two weeks — even if they are asymptomatic or have only very minor symptoms.

“This ignores the current CDC guidelines, which call for far shorter quarantine periods,” Garrity said.

In addition to the need for action at the federal level, Garrity said the Wilkes-Barre VA must be much more transparent in this process.

“Why are the restrictions only reviewed once a month, rather than once a week?” Garrity asked. “Why are appointments still required for family members and volunteers? What rises to the level of an “outbreak” — is it one case? Two? Ten?

Garrity added, “Of course COVID must be taken seriously — but there’s no reason residents at the VA should be treated so much more harshly than residents at nursing homes and state-owned veterans’ homes. We know that isolation kills, and the VA policy amounts to a bureaucratic form of solitary confinement. President Biden and Secretary McDonough must revise the guidelines and policies immediately so that our veterans are treated with the respect and honor they deserve.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.