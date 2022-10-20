🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A committee handpicked by Mayor George Brown lost another member, leaving it without enough people to carry out its limited oversight role of the police department.

Before Edward “Ned” McGinley recently left he voted with two other appointees last month to oust then chairwoman Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski after a departmental investigation exonerated the officer who stopped her car for motor vehicle violations in August.

Duggins-Magdalinski, who listed her address as Hanover Township, submitted a letter of resignation on Sept. 3 after missing the Committee’s 24-hour deadline to respond.

Duggins-Magdalinski filed the first and only complaint to be reviewed by McGinley, Andrew Jerome and Faith Lane, by then the only members who remained from the seven appointed by Brown when he formed the Committee in 2020. They labeled her complaint “frivolous” and issued an apology to Officer Dan Duffy.

In her complaint, Duggins-Magdalinski, who is Black, said the stop by Duffy, who is white, was a case of racial profiling. The union representing Duffy accused her of trying to use her leadership position on the Committee to get out of the stop. Along with the union, she called for the release of the body-worn camera videos of Duffy and the two other officers who provided backup that showed her directing profanities at Duffy and calling for his firing. Brown provided the videos to the local media, saying it was done in the interest of full disclosure.

Brown Wednesday said he will accept applications for the vacancies.

“You have to understand we’re negotiating four union contracts right now. We did the budget. So, it’s been really a very hectic time right now,” Brown said. “But it doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s important to fill those open positions.”

Information about the Committee and the application form are available on the city’s web site at wilkes-barre.city/wbpac.

