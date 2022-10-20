🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Ninety-three-year old Chris Latona, a resident and native of Pittston, remembers Charley Trippi from his childhood.

Trippi, seven years older than Latona, would often play football on the local fields in the City of Pittston where Latona participated with or watched Trippi play.

“He was from Railroad Street (now named Columbus Avenue) in Jenkins Alley and I lived on East Oak Street close by,” Latona said.

“Trippi would often play at (Albert) West Park.”

Latona said he never witnessed Trippi play his high school ball at Pittston because his parents couldn’t afford to pay for his entry, but in Trippi’s professional football days, he would often listen to his games on the radio.

“When he played at Georgia, I would go over to my cousin’s house and listen to the games,” Latona recalled. “When they gave the ball to him, he would go. He was amazing.”

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was fortunate enough to meet Trippi on a few occasions.

“I met him once or twice but my biggest memory of him is the name on the stadium where I played football,” Lombardo said. “Once you started in junior high school football and would go to the stadium to see (Jimmy) Cefalo play in the ’70s, who became the other iconic name for here, everybody knew about Charley Trippi.”

Lombardo said the people of Pittston were fortunate to have people like Trippi and Cefalo that represented the City of Pittston.

“What a great long life he had and his contribution to football is clear, but generally, he was a good guy,” Lombardo added. “That’s probably why he had such longevity and it’s always hard to lose iconic people like that but if all can be so lucky to live to 100, maybe we all wouldn’t complain as much.”

Lombardo remarked how Trippi is prominently displayed on the large mural located at the downtown Pittston Tomato Festival lower lot depicting many of the other Pittston and Greater Pittston notables.

Lombardo said the city may do something in the future to specifically honor Trippi.

“I’ve said this over and over again, if we don’t celebrate the strength of our past, the strength of our future gets watered down, that’s what you build the future on,” Lombardo said. “So if the opportunity arises in the future to honor Trippi, I’d be up for that.”