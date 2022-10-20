🔊 Listen to this

The Circle Centre for the Arts, home of the Wyoming Valley Art League, as seen from behind its 130 S. Franklin REAR address, from the parking lot of Bell Home Furnishings on South Main St. The Centre will play host to the final SOMA of 2022 on Nov. 17 with live music from Mother Nature’s Sons.

The vibrant event sign on S. Franklin St. was hard to miss, directing folks to the Circle Centre for the Arts for an evening of music and community.

WILKES-BARRE —With the sun setting earlier and the weather cooling down, the Diamond City Partnership’s popular Sunsets on South Main (SOMA) pop-up happy hour and concert series moved indoors for the first of two fall outings in the Circle Centre for the Arts.

Taking place in the Centre’s upper-level member’s gallery, the venue was all too fitting for a little live music given the space’s acoustics.

This iteration of SOMA also served as a kickoff to 10 Years of the Circle Center for the Arts and 10 years of the new home for the Wyoming Valley Art League, with a juried exhibit slated for Friday. Brian Gill, the new president of the organization after taking over for Don Armstrong (though he still serves as treasurer), offered his thoughts to a reporter.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Diamond City Partnership to host this event,” he said, noting his excitement for the following 10-year celebration. “We’re really excited to show off our lovely events venue and the excellent art gallery we have planned for tomorrow.”

And with live music courtesy of aptly-named Triple Fret, libations from Susquehanna Brewing Company and some food from Istanbul Grill, it was a perfect blend of culture, right in the heart of the Diamond City.

DCP’s Shelby Monk, who serves as the organizations marketing/communications and events coordinator said, “So, really why we decided to move indoors and extend the series is because we need to activate these unique spaces that many might not know about or who want to try something new,” she said. When the DCP came to check the space out in advance, they were blown away by the look, sound and intimacy of the venue.

“I think after COVID, all these different organizations really had to cross-pollinate and realize that we’re not just separate entities, that if we come together on different things, we can make really awesome things happen,” Monk said, adding that the hope of the DCP is for folks to come down and check an event out, and then go patronize more downtown businesses, continuing to help revitalize the local economy and local entrepreneurs.

The next iteration of SOMA in the Circle Centre is slated for Nov. 17 with live music from Mother Nature’s Sons. And for those wondering if SOMA will be back around next year, Monk said, “Absolutely.” The group is throwing around some new ideas that are to make the event even more of an attraction.

Just a week and some change after that on Nov. 26, the DCP will be hosting the Holiday Market at Midtown Village in conjunction with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Circle Centre’s 10-Year Celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. today.