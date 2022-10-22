🔊 Listen to this

On Saturday morning, more than 400 cheerleaders from around the area will take center-stage for a competition that will do much more than just determine the best cheer team around.

The families of two local people battling cancer will receive all proceeds generated from Saturday’s Lake-Lehman High School Cheer Challenge, a fundraiser launched by two Lake-Lehman students in 2007 that, to date, has raised over $100,000.

“We’ve put in a lot of time and a lot of tears,” said Stacie Prest, whose daughter Angela is one of two Lehman students leading the way for this year’s Cheer Challenge. “We’ve gotten so much support from the Back Mountain community.”

This year’s beneficiaries are Justin “Jay” Thompson, who was diagnosed with germ cell cancer three years ago at the age of 16, and Cheryl Dragon, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Dragon’s daughter Deanna was one of the original founders of the Cheer Challenge back in 2007, and now the next generation of Black Knight students will look to pay that forward and raise money for Deanna’s mother.

This year’s students spearheading the effort are Angela Prest and Kara Domzalski.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am,” said Stacie Prest in reference to her daughter’s work with this project. “They [Angela and Kara] have put in so many hours … they really stepped up to the plate.”

According to Prest, there are currently 400 registered participants for the Cheer Challenge, and when factoring in coaches, family members and friends, that number is expected to increase even further.

“We’re looking at about 700 people under the roof at Lake-Lehman High School,” Prest said. “It’s an all-day event, and it is huge.”

In addition to proceeds generated from registration, concessions and a basket raffle, the Cheer Challenge also features another fundraising initiative, the Charity Cup.

Each team that participates in the Cheer Challenge is also invited to take up their own donation efforts within the program; whichever group raises the most money will win the Cup.

The day will get started around 8 a.m. Saturday, and a tentative schedule posted online indicates that the first teams will hit the floor at 9 a.m.

It’s been quite the undertaking setting things up for this year’s Cheer Challenge, but the response from the Lake-Lehman and Back Mountain communities, as well as communities all over the valley, makes it so worthwhile for Prest and the rest of the organizers.

“There are times when we look out into the crowd and it brings you to tears,” Prest said. “The community has really answered the call.”