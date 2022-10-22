Bill Corcoran Jr. shares life lessons with area children

Bill Corcoran Jr. covered a lot in his presentation, but the children were particularly interested in podcasting.

WILKES-BARRE — CASA of Luzerne County got Bill Corcoran Jr. off the stacks and into the classroom Thursday afternoon at Hafey-Marian Hall on the King’s College campus to talk with children about opportunities, goals, and new pathways.

CASA, of course, stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and is a non-profit that trains advocates — community volunteers — who serve as a voice for children in the Luzerne County court system, many of whom have experienced abuse, neglect, and foster care.

CASA of Luzerne County Executive Director, Mary Kay Pivovarnik, said she met Corcoran at a Wilkes-Barre POWER! event over the summer at Kevin’s in Kingston, where CASA was featured. Corcoran is the president of the organization.

Pivovarnik noted Corcoran’s popular #OnTheStacks Podcast, which he built himself and uses to highlight people in the community, and his genuine concern for what happens in Luzerne County.

“And being that these kids we met with, some of them are CASA kids and some are independent living kids, who are all from the county, it’s important for us to let them know that these good things can happen to them and that these people are in their community and that they’re successful and that there’s opportunities out there for them as well,” she said.

Corcoran was happy to answer the call.

“These could be the future leaders of the community. And it’s our job to show them the way. We’re responsible for that,” he said. “Some people might think like, ‘Oh, I made it, I don’t need to do anything more.’ I feel the exact opposite. It was a goal of mine to eventually get to a point where I could be able to speak to individuals or groups that I could positively impact. I just did that, and it’s a cool feeling.”

Corcoran touched on working in sales and marketing at his family’s business, Corcoran Printing, as well as the ever-growing podcast, which as he and Pivovarnik noted, really captured the kids’ attention. He also made a point to note several artists he’s had on the show in order to show the children yet another possible path.

A particularly poignant moment came with a story he was asked to share.

Corcoran said he had a teacher in high school who would constantly belittle him, telling him he’d never go anywhere or make anything of his life. One day recently, about 15 years after the fact, Corcoran Jr. was at a newsstand to pick up a copy of the Times Leader. That teacher was standing in front of him. She picked up a copy of the paper which happened to have his face on a banner ad, front page, promoting #OnTheStacks.

“My story is really not that bad compared to what these kids have gone or are going through. But I was told at some point in my life that I wasn’t going to go anywhere. I was able to overcome that and prove her wrong. To be able to share that story with those kids, it was awesome to see their reaction,” he said.

Pivovarnik spoke to the old adage of ‘it takes a village’.

“I’ve seen it through all of the work I’ve done over the years with kids in the child welfare system. It really does take a village. They need a little bit of everything to teach them how to live their lives and navigate their communities. Most of these kids will end up staying here, so why not develop them and let them know there’s allies out there,” she said.

Both agreed that even if one kid in that room felt a spark, that’s a win, however, the village is always open to more perspectives and more lessons for Luzerne County’s children.

CASA of Luzerne County encourages any community members, leaders, artists, entrepreneurs or otherwise who might be interested in presenting to the children to reach out. “I will be happy to link them up and get them involved in this,” Pivovarnik said.

For more information, as well as contact and donation info, visit www.luzernecasa.org, call at 570-855-2247 or visit the office at 667 South River St.