WILKES-BARRE — Police on Friday said the suspect arrested in the armed robbery of a Turkey Hill store used a stolen gun and drove away in a stolen car.

Jaquil Nelson was later located in bushes by the Heights Murray Elementary school with the weapon and a large amount of cash, police said.

Nelson, 19, of Andover Street, was arraigned on charges of robbery, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon on school property. He was unable to post $150,000 bail and was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

The criminal complaint filed against Nelson said: Police were dispatched to the convenience store at 3:31 a.m. Friday for a holdup alarm activation. Officers were later advised the store had been robbed. Store employees described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 5’9” tall, wearing black pants, hooded sweatshirt and mask who brandished a silver handgun and demanded money from the register. There was another person with the suspect, but did not enter the store.

The complaint added: Police later located a black Nissan Altima sedan with its interior lights on and partially parked on the sidewalk near East Northampton and South Welles streets. The investigation led to the school at the intersection of Rose Lane and South Grant Street where other officers arrived to search the area. Plains Township police assisted due to a robbery of a Turkey Hill earlier by suspects matching the description from the Wilkes-Barre robbery.

The complaint further said: Police found Nelson hiding in bushes underneath brush and called him out at gun point. He came out and matched the description of the suspect in the Hazle Street robbery. He was in possession of a large sum of money and the silver handgun was found where he was hiding.

The gun was reported stolen to Pennsylvania State Police in Shickshinny and the car stolen out of Wilkes-Barre. When interviewed at city police headquarters, Nelson admitted to committing the robbery and fleeing from the car when he spotted by police. He told police he returned to the car to get the handgun and ran toward the school where he hid in a bush.

