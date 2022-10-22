🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville caught possessing two firearms while selling heroin and prescription pills was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Friday.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Lawrence Dean Macedo, 28, to two-to-four years in state prison on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number. Macedo pled guilty to the charges Sept. 6.

Macedo was arrested when police in Kingston and Edwardsville and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence on Zerby Avenue on May 28, 2021.

The search warrant was the result of Macedo selling prescription pills for cash.

Court records say authorities found a 16-gauge shotgun, a .22-caliber handgun with an altered serial number, approximately 539 fentanyl pills, a bag containing brown heroin and nearly $2,000 cash in Macedo’s bedroom.

— Ed Lewis