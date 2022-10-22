🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed aggravated assault and related offenses against Isaiah M. Walker when the victims failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.

Walker, 32, of West Carey Street, was charged by Plains Township police with threatening three people with a handgun during a domestic disturbance on Sept. 18, according to court records.

Three counts of reckless endangerment and a single count of terroristic threats were also dismissed against Walker.

— Ed Lewis