Five face charges after Wednesday incident

Jesus Gonzalez, 18, of Wilkes-Barre, in red jacket, and Ariansy Osorio-Paredes, 21, of Wilkes-Barre, in black jacket, are led into their arraignment Wednesday night by Plains Township Police. A third suspect, Daniel Salazar-Parra, followed in the rear wearing a green hat.

PLAINS TWP. — Five people — three of whom self-identified as gang members — are being held on $1 million bail each after police said they were caught with weapons on the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus Wednesday afternoon.

Court records show one of the suspects, Jesus Gonzalez, 18, was expelled from the school last year after threatening to use a 45 caliber handgun to kill a teacher.

Superintendent Brian Costello stressed no threats were made to any of the district students or staff on Wednesday, and that the individuals were approached by the school resource officer because they were recognized as not being district students.

But investigators said Gonzalez, Ariansy Orosio-Parades and Daniel Salazar-Parra admitted under questioning that they are members of the Trinitarios street gang, and were seen “throwing” gang hand signs to possible “Crip” street gang members in the school parking lot.

An affidavit filed in the case states that witnesses told a police officer that three of the five had masks on their faces, one had his hoodie pulled up tight, while the fifth — allegedly Gonzalez — had his head and face uncovered and was recognized by school officials as having been previously expelled from the school.

Police said that the five left the grounds after they saw an officer approaching and quickly fled in a white Subaru. Police stopped the car just outside school grounds, where a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded 9mm magazine, a knife, and an aluminum baseball bat.

Arrested were:

• Jesus Gonzalez, 18, of Scott Street and Midland Court, Wilkes-Barre.

• Ariansy Osorio-Paredes, 21, of South Sherman Street, Wilkes-Barre.

• Nick Liquey, 18 of Edison Street, Wilkes-Barre.

• Hector Vasquez Colon, 19, of Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

• Daniel Salazar-Parra, 20, no address listed.

Each of the five faces felony charges of possession of a weapon on school property and carrying a firearm without a license. Additionally, Orosio-Parades was charged with falsifying information in connection with the purchase of the gun in August.

Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker said he was familiar with the Trinitarios gang, but “this was the first time we dealt with them on school property.”

The Trinitarios are a Dominican criminal organization that has roots in New York City.

The five were arraigned Wednesday evening before District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo in Plains Township.

Wednesday was an “Act 80” day, setting aside some time for teacher professional development, Costello said, which in this case meant students were only in class for half the day. He said he believed students were likely in the process of being dismissed and many may have already left the grounds when the individuals were detained.

Plains Township police regularly patrol near and on the school property, Costello said, and were nearby when the district officer contacted them and asked that the car with the individuals be stopped.

“So this car was on the property as the teachers and the school students were getting out, so they were trespassing,” Binker said. “They weren’t even students there.”

According to the affidavit, when questioned during the traffic stop the suspects were not able to provide a valid reason for being at the school. District officials told police none had any siblings at the school or any other reason to be present.

Police said they saw the baseball bat on the floor of the car while talking to the suspects. The driver and a passenger who was the car’s owner gave consent to a search, police said, which uncovered the other weapons.

“It’s obvious that Plains Township and the magistrate believes that the safety of our children are the utmost importance by setting that high bail,” Binker said.

