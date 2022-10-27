🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — Borough police are investigating vandalism to a home on Cranberry Terrace that was struck with orange and blue paint balls, eggs and a sign listing a boy’s name and a warning.

Police said the mischief was discovered Wednesday night.

A white poster board was left on the porch listing the name of the homeowner’s son that read, “(Expletive) around. Find out. The more you (expletive) around the more you find out,” police reported on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the mischief is asked to call Duryea police at 570-457-1721 ext. 1.