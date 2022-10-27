🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — A woman from Old Forge followed her boyfriend to a residence in Duryea where she climbed through a window and assaulted him and his paramour with a knife Wednesday, according to borough police.

Daryl Elesis Prutt-Meriwether, 39, was arraigned on charges of burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass and simple assault. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. when a woman and her daughter fled their residence to a neighbor’s home.

Police said the woman was half-naked and covered in blood.

She told police she was having sexual relations with a man she has known for three to four years when a woman, identified as Prutt-Meriwether, arrived at her house.

The man told her Prutt-Meriwether was his girlfriend.

Prutt-Meriwether attempted to open the front door but managed to enter the house by climbing through a window causing the 15-year-old girl to rush into her mother’s bedroom screaming a woman with a knife just entered the home, the complaint says.

The woman claimed Prutt-Meriwether entered the bedroom and jumped on top of her attacking her with the knife, according to the complaint.

Police said the woman suffered a laceration above her eye.

After attacking the woman, Prutt-Meriwether allegedly assaulted her reported boyfriend as the woman and her daughter locked themselves in a bathroom.

When they did not hear any more noise, they emerged and ran to a neighbor’s house.

The teen girl told police Prutt-Meriwether was armed with a knife while she was banging on the window to be let inside. After climbing through the window and ran into the bedroom, Prutt-Meriwether screamed, “Really, while I’m at work” before allegedly attacking the teen’s mother.

Police discovered evidence of an assault with blood on the bathroom floor and throughout the bedroom.

Troopers with the state police Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and recovered a knife.

Prutt-Meriwether was arrested when she showed up at the Duryea Police Department looking for her vehicle that was towed earlier. She denied any involvement in the alleged assault.

Police said Prutt-Meriwether’s boyfriend sustained a laceration to her face.

When he was found by Old Forge police, he claimed he was (expletive) a girl in Duryea when Prutt-Meriwether showed up and beat the (expletive) out of him, the complaint says.