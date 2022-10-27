🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — A 17-year-old boy from Sugarloaf accused with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl will face criminal homicide charges in Luzerne County Court.

Alan Jay Meyers, of Hickory Road, was charged by state police at Hazleton as an adult for the fatal shooting of Kassadey Matulevich, a senior and cheerleader at Hazleton Area High School, inside her home on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township on Aug. 27. Meyers and Matulevich were involved in a relationship that apparently turned rocky when Meyers began talking to a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

Meyers appeared for his preliminary hearing before District Judge Daniel O’Donnell in Butler Township.

O’Donnell determined prosecutors had sufficient evidence to send the case to county court.

Meyers is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Assistant district attorneys Jarrett Ferentino and Jessica Miraglia are prosecuting.

Attorneys Matthew T. Muckler and Daniel K. Hunter represent Meyers.