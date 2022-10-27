🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A 78-year-old woman from Hanover Township died after being struck by a vehicle on South Main Street near Taft Street Tuesday night.

Luzerne County Coroner’s Office identified Delores Krasnavage as the woman killed.

Interim Coroner Joseph Jacobs said Krasnavage was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where she died. No autopsy was conducted.

Jacobs ruled the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries caused by being struck by a motor vehicle. The manner of death was listed as an accident.

Police Chief David Lewis said the accident happened just before 8 p.m. and the investigation is continuing.