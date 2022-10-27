Sanguedolce says quick action likely prevented serious attack

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce at a news conference about five men charged with possessing a loaded 9mm handgun on the campus of Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Plains Township.

PLAINS TWP. — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said parents who send their children to Wilkes-Barre Area High School should not worry after five men on the school’s campus were allegedly caught with weapons, including a fully loaded 9mm handgun.

Sanguedolce said the school district employs devoted and experienced school resource officers whose actions led to the arrests and have stopped weapons, including a knife and a handgun in prior weeks, from entering the high school.

Plains Township police arrested five men — three of whom identified themselves as members of the Trinitario street gang, during a traffic stop on Maffett Street after they left the high school campus Wednesday. A fully loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, a loaded magazine, two knives and a baseball bat were found inside their vehicle, according to court records.

Although Sanguedolce refused to say what their intentions or motives were, he believes the school’s resource officers and township police prevented a catastrophe.

“We believe by making this stop, the members of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District and Plains police were able to divert an attack which could have seriously injured numerous individuals and possibly resulted in death,” Sanguedolce said during a Thursday afternoon news conference. He was joined by Plains Township Police Chief Dale Rinker and Plains Officer Robert Kelly who conducted the traffic stop.

“We currently believe this was an isolated incident as a result of a single event. We are always cautious that other incidents are possible that you are likely aware, nearly a week ago or just over a week ago, Wilkes-Barre Area School District recovered a firearm that was attempted to be brought to school, and we are receiving information that there was a subsequent incident that a knife was attempted to be brought into school,” Sanguedolce said.

Arrested during the traffic stop were: Jesus Gonzalez, 18, of Scott Street and Midland Court, Wilkes-Barre; Ariansy Osorio-Paredes, 21, of South Sherman Street, Wilkes-Barre; Nick Liquey, 18, of Edison Street, Wilkes-Barre; Hector Vasquez Colon, 19, of Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre; and Daniel Salazar-Parra, 20, no address listed.

They were all charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a weapon on school property. Osario Paredes was further charged with providing false information on a firearm purchase application.

All five were arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $1 million bail, each.

Gonzalez, who reportedly was expelled from the high school for threatening to shoot a teacher, Orosio-Paredes and Salazar claimed to be members of the Trinitario street gang, a Dominican criminal organization that got its roots in New York City in the early 1990s.

“We applaud the staff for coming forward. We are asking the public and students when they hear of incidents or even rumors that they are reported immediately to Plains police or the school,” Sanguedolce said. “We don’t believe any information or any rumors are too small or remote; It is because of these reports we are able to stop serious incidents. We are devoted to continuing to keep all the schools in Wilkes-Barre and throughout Luzerne County to be safe.”