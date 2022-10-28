🔊 Listen to this

An election forum between state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, and Democratic challenger Fern Leard will be broadcast at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 on Service Electric TV (Channel 9).

Kaufer and Leard met Thursday night, Oct. 27 at the The Gathering, First Presbyterian Church, Franklin and Northampton Streets, Wilkes-Barre. The forum was moderated by Dr. Mia Briceño, Associate Professor of Communication Studies at Wilkes University, and was recorded by Service Electric TV.