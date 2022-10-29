🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A man from Scranton was sentenced in federal court for passing counterfeit cash at Mohegan Sun Casino and Mount Airy Casino.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Askia Riddick, 25, passed a total of $1,800 in counterfeit cash at the two casinos from in November and December 2021.

Riddick was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion.

Riddick was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution for a similar offense at the Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem.

The matter was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey State Police, the Hunterdon County, N.J., prosecutor’s office and the Luzerne County district attorney’s office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Buchanan prosecuted.

— Ed Lewis