🔊 Listen to this

Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a small plane crash off St. Mary’s Road in Hanover Township this afternoon.

HANOVER TWP. — Two people are dead after a two-seat plane crashed off St. Mary’s Road in Hanover Township this afternoon, township Police Chief David Lewis confirmed.

The plane can be seen covered with a tarp.

One victim was still in the plane and one came down somewhere in the vicinity of the Liberty Hills complex, he added.

The plane was flying out of the Wyoming Valley Airport. No one was injured on the ground and there was no damage to cars parked nearby, the chief said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials are on scene and officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are en route.

Check back for updates.