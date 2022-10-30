🔊 Listen to this

Marisue Elias-Newman, Esq. was recently elected Chairperson for the National Workers’ Compensation Reinsurance Association (NWCRA) Board of Directors at its 2022 annual meeting.

The NWCRA is a contractual reinsurance pooling mechanism among participating carriers that provides an arrangement to comply with the state statutes and the Workers’ Compensation insurance plans for assigned risk business.

Elias-Newman, who was elected to the NWCRA board in 2019, is the Assistant Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies, where she oversees the company’s residual market activities, licensing, and governmental relations. She is the past chair and current member of the New Jersey Compensation Rating and Inspection Bureau (NJCRIB), the past chair and current member of the Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau (DCRB), and a member of the North Carolina Workers’ Compensation Bureau (NCRB) Workers’ Compensation Committee.

Elias-Newman earned a BA, summa cum laude, from King’s College and a JD from the Dickinson School of Law. She resides in Wilkes-Barre with her family.