🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) has not offered direct flights to Florida since Allegiant Air left in December 2017.

But that could change soon.

Following Thursday’s meeting of the Bi-County Airport Board, Executive Director Carl Beardsley said he has been talking with representatives of Avelo Airlines regarding offering those Florida direct flights at AVP.

“Yes, we are talking,” is all Beardsley could say about the talks.

Beardsley did note that Avelo recently began Florida service out of the Binghamton, N.Y., airport and he said the airline could consider adding AVP to its service.

In December, 2017, Allegiant Air made the announcement to end service at the airport that began in 2012.

Ina news release from Avelo Airlines, the carrier announced on Aug. 31, that it will begin serving Binghamton (BGM), New York this fall with exclusive nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations — Orlando and Fort Myers — on Nov. 16.

When that service begins, Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to The Sunshine State.

The news release stated that introductory one-way fares between Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) start at $79. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

The new routes will operate twice weekly on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at BGM. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

With the addition of BGM, Avelo now serves 31 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily under served communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America’s most reliable airlines with a year-to-date flight cancellation rate of 1% and a year-to-date checked bag handling performance rate of .09 mishandled bags per 100 bags.

In regular business Thursday, the board:

• Heard Beardsley announce that Boscov’s Travel will be reinstating its charter schedule from the airport to Orlando, Fla. The non-stop flights are booked with Southwest Airlines.

• Heard Beardsley’s report on passenger activity. Passenger enplanements for the month of September 2022 increased 17.3% to 17,098, from 14,572 in the month of September 2021. Enplanements for September 2022 compared to enplanements for September 2020 increased by 9,498 or 125.0%.

In September 2022, 11 departing flights were cancelled: 2 for ATC/weather; 9 for airline initiated (unknown reason).

Beardsley said this accounts for 540 (2.8%) out of a total 19,522 departure seats.

Also, 10 arriving flights were cancelled: 10 for airline initiated (unknown reason).

•Held a moment of silence for the late Tia P. Toney, 48, of Mountain Top, an assistant in finance and administration, who died Oct. 12, after battling cancer for six years. Toney was praised for her dedication, hard work,

“She was an exemplary professional, said Tim McGinley, Luzerne County Council Member. “We are all very saddened about this loss.”

• Heard Beardsley report on the recent children’s event — AVP’s Wheel Life Experiences — a family-friendly event that was held Saturday, Oct. 22. Beardsley said the event offered a real-life experience for children to get up close and personal with air and ground vehicles, rather than just reading about them, or seeing them in action around their communities.

“These machines are something that children get to see, but not get to touch or be close to,” Beardsley said. “Those real-life experiences can now be “Wheel” Life Experiences that children can enjoy.”

The event allowed attendees to experience all types of vehicles, including air transportation, construction, public service, emergency, utility, landscaping, delivery, and many more. Children were able to get in the driver’s seat of their favorite vehicles, learn about those vehicles, as well as see and talk to the men and women who serve and protect our community.

• Approved a lease with Metz Catering PA LLC for the former Tipsy Turtle Restaurant near the airport, which closed in December because of staffing shortages.

• Appointed Maurice Jones of Avoca to the maintenance staff, and Ken Salvo as a mechanic.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.