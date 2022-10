🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Rolling Mill Hill Residents Association “Trunk or Treat,” is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Monday, Oct. 31 near Dodson School.

Jones Street will be closed to traffic from Airy Street to the area of the school.

The public is welcome to join Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks and the neighbors of Jones Street.