The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two victims who were killed in Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Hanover Township.

Ronald Snyder, 76, of Bernville and Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown were killed when a two-seat, single engine Bearhawk Patrol airplane crashed down in the area of Doran’s Farms off East St. Mary’s Road in Hanover Township around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The plane, referred to by NTSB air safety investigator Lynn Spencer in a statement to reporters on Sunday as a “2020 experimental, amateur-built” airplane, was registered to Snyder.

The aircraft took off from the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort about three minutes before crashing in Hanover Township, according to Spencer.

It’s not clear which of the individuals was flying the plane and which was the passenger; Spencer told reporters that, based on eyewitness reports, that the pilot was believed to have jumped out of the plane, impacting the tail of the airplane before its final impact.

One victim was located in a backyard off Saint Mary’s Road, while the other was found with the aircraft.

The investigation is being led by Hanover Township police, with assistance from the Wilkes-Barre barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Autopsies on the two victims are scheduled for Tuesday.