WILKES-BARRE — A friendly gesture resulted in a stabbing between two men and a Luzerne County deputy sheriff attempting to cover up the offense by providing false information, according to court records.

City police charged Marquise Rochester, 31, with stabbing Dionte Taylor inside a store in South Main Plaza and Latoya Armanis Robinson, 32, with picking up a knife and claiming she had no knowledge about the incident, court records say.

Rochester, of Sambourne Street, Wilkes-Barre, was charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension and false identification to authorities, while his girlfriend Robinson, same address, was charged with four counts of hindering apprehension and prosecution.

District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre arraigned the pair jailing Rochester without bail and Robinson for lack of $25,000 bail at the county correctional facility.

According to the criminal complaints:

Taylor told police he ordered food at Taqueria El Paraiso in the plaza and was waiting outside when he recognized someone he believed was from New York.

Taylor claimed he said, “Hey, I know you,” directed at Rochester who became agitated. Taylor described Rochester as not acting right and was under the influence of a drug or intoxicated.

Taylor claimed he walked away and entered a convenient store in the plaza as he saw Rochester get into a Dodge Avenger and drove away.

Police in the complaints say Rochester was recorded on surveillance cameras exiting the Dodge before it leaves the parking lot and goes inside the same store Taylor entered.

Rochester kept reaching for something in his pocket as he exchanges words with Taylor, the complaints say.

Taylor told police he is “street smart” and knew Rochester was reaching for a weapon. Taylor grabbed Rochester that initiated a struggle inside the store.

During the struggle, Rochester stabbed Taylor as the owner of the store gets the knife away from Rochester, the complaints say.

Robinson entered the store and allegedly picked up the knife she placed in her pocket, which eventually falls out as Taylor fights her for the knife.

Taylor manages to get control of the knife he uses to stab Rochester, the complaints say.

Video footage shows Taylor exiting the store and Rochester and Robinson driving away in the Dodge.

Taylor was treated at a local hospital for a stab wound to his back near his right shoulder and lacerations to his hands and left elbow, police said.

Rochester was taken to a local hospital by Robinson.

During an interview with police, Robinson identified herself as a county deputy sheriff and claimed she was home cooking when Rochester showed up with injuries. She claimed she treated Rochester by placing bandages on his injuries, finished cooking and then drove him to a hospital, the complaints say.

Police in the complaints say Rochester identified himself with a false name and date of birth.