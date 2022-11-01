🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A physician at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital faces a $26 million medical malpractice verdict by a Luzerne County jury who found he mistreated a Newport Township man who had his right leg amputated above the knee.

Edgar Vasquez, of Glenn Lyon, went to General Hospital on Aug. 3, 2018, for pain and discomfort in his right leg and right foot, according to the civil lawsuit filed by his attorneys Matthew A. Casey and Joshua Van Naarden, of the Ross Feller Casey LLP law firm in Philadelphia.

The lawsuit alleged Dr. Mark F. Schiowitz was negligent in his medical evaluation and failed to properly manage Vasquez’s vascular condition.

Schiowitz, represented by Scanlon, Howley and Doherty, P.C., law firm in Scranton, failed to perform medical tests and procedures, the lawsuit alleged.

Attorneys for Schiowitz and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in court records say Vasquez’s condition worsened due to his smoking and tobacco use and failed to control and monitor his Type 2 diabetes since he was a child.

Vasquez’s condition continued to deteriorate resulting in the amputation of his right leg above the knee.

Following a week long trial before Judge Richard M. Hughes III, the jury found Schiowitz 100 percent responsible for medical negligence toward Vasquez.

Dr. Gil Hoang, who was named in the lawsuit, was cleared of any medical malpractice.

The jury awarded $26 million for Vasquez for past, present and future pain, suffering, mental anguish, embarrassment and loss of life pleasures. The monetary amount also includes future medical and personal care expenses up to the year 2071.