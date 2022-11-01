🔊 Listen to this

Autopsies on the two men who died in Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Hanover Township were performed Tuesday, according to a report from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

On Monday, the coroner’s office identified the victims as Michael Bowen, 59, from Jonestown and Ronald Snyder, 76, of Bernville. The airplane, a Bearhawk Patrol aircraft, was registered to Snyder.

The autopsies were performed on Tuesday by Dr. Charles Siebert.

It was concluded that both victims died of multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death for each of the victims was determined to be accidental.

The coroner’s report states that any further inquiries be directed to the Hanover Township Police Department, the primary investigating agency in this case.

— Kevin Carrolll