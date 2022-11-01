Executive director, 72, died Tuesday

Commission on Economic Opportunity executive director Gene Brady, who led the CEO for four decades and was one of the driving forces behind the founding of the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Regional Food Bank died Tuesday, according to a release issued by the agency.

He was 72.

“Gene was a wonderful, uniquely talented person,” said Judge Hugh F. Mundy, chairman of the Board of Directors of the CEO. “He had a business mind and a non-profit heart.”

In his role as executive director of the CEO, Brady provided local, regional and national leadership on policy issues related to energy, housing, food and nutrition, and economic development in low-income communities.

“He was thoughtful and driven about helping others — whether it be family, friends or tens of thousands of people he did not know,” Judge Mundy said.

During Brady’s tenure, CEO grew to a multi-faceted organization offering more than two dozen programs ranging from emergency response to basic human needs, to long-term self-sufficiency of the elderly and families, to energy innovations that lessen the financial burdens of struggling families.

One of CEO’s most impactful achievements under Brady’s leadership was the founding of the Weinberg Regional Food Bank. As the food bank for northeastern Pennsylvania, it works with a network of partners to feed hungry families in four counties.

Brady was an ardent supporter of the agency’s mission who worked to keep the region aware of the needs CEO strives to fulfill — not least during the difficult economic times that came about as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

“This year, 2022, has been a hard year for our neighbors here in Northeast Pennsylvania,” Brady said in an August interview. “The increasing cost of food has made feeding their families a nearly impossible challenge for thousands of families that live on the edge. The same challenges are facing CEO, as we solicit donated food and purchase wholesale food to meet these needs.”

It is, he concluded, “the generosity of our community,” that makes CEO’s work possible.

During the COVID pandemic alone, the Food Bank provided nearly 20 million pounds of food to the region.

The release mentions that Brady’s “vision was to end hunger in our community.”

“At the time of his passing, Mr. Brady was working to expand the current facility so as to meet the growing need,” Mundy said. “That work will continue.”

“Mr. Brady leaves behind at CEO an extremely able and dedicated staff,” said Jen Warabak, acting executive director of CEO.

“We are certain that the staff, with the Board’s guidance and continued support of the community, will carry on CEO’s great work as a ‘People Helping People’ organization, which is exactly what Gene would want.”