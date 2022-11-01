Attorney known for his philanthropy died Sunday

WILKES-BARRE — State Sen. John Yudichak Tuesday talked about his friend and mentor Attorney John Moses, who passed away early Sunday morning.

“Recently, at the dedication of the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground at Kirby Park, I noted that John Moses, through his work at Cozen O’Connor, St. Jude’s, Highmark, and the AllOne Foundation, was one of the most distinguished community leaders our region has ever known,” Yudichak said. “John Moses was a giant figure in the professions of law, health care, philanthropy, and politics. I will greatly miss my friend’s thoughtful counsel, his passion for our community, and his laughter.”

Yudichak said Moses was the first community leader to call him 12 years ago to encourage him to run for the State Senate.

“John was a friend and mentor to me, and my heartfelt condolences go out to the Moses Family,” Yudichak said.

John W. Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer at AllOne Foundation & Charities, said it was “with tremendous sadness that we mourn the passing of our Board Chairman, John P. Moses, Esq.”

Cosgrove said, “John Moses was many things to many people — prominent trial attorney, public servant, effective businessman, healthcare leader and generous philanthropic visionary. But to all of us at AllOne Foundation & Charities, he was a valued colleague, gifted leader and great friend.

“He was a force of nature. He was a force for good in our community, our region, our nation and our world. His death leaves a huge void for us all and we will miss him terribly.”

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said Moses was instrumental in obtaining a large donation from the AllOne Foundation for the city’s Special Needs Playground in Kirby Park. Brown said he made a presentation to the AllOne Foundation board. He said he even told the Foundation board that he could try to cut $100,000 out of the budget for the playground.

“After my presentation, the board asked me to leave the room so they could discuss our request,” Brown said. “When I returned, I told John that I could try to cut $100,000 out of the budget and he stopped me. He told me I didn’t need to cut anything from the playground project budget.”

Brown said AllOne donated $320,000 to the project, putting it past its goal and allowing the playground to offer more to children with special needs.

“John was always supportive,” Brown said. “He was always there to help.”

Brown told of a Christmas breakfast he and a group were planning a few years ago for special needs people and their families — many of them children. Brown said the goal was to buy gifts for the spacial needs adults and children and also to hold a breakfast,

“John donated to the event and we were able to provide the breakfast and several gifts for all the people with special needs,” Brown said. “Several of the families said the gifts we provided would be the only Christmas gifts their children would receive.”

Brown said his last conversation with Moses centered on that Christmas breakfast and Brown told him another one was going to be held in December.

“John told me he wanted to donate to that as well,” Brown said.

Family statement

Attorney Peter Moses, John’s only son, offered a brief statement on behalf of himself and his mother, Joyce Nahas Moses.

“We are deeply saddened by his loss,” he said. “We appreciate the outpouring of kind words and condolences from the community. He will be greatly missed by all.”

Moses founded the law firm Moses & Gelso in Wilkes-Barre, before becoming Chair and President of the Board of Governors of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. in 2004. Moses returned to the area, joining the prominent Philadelphia law firm Cozen O’Connor, which opened a location at the former Moses & Gelso office on South Franklin Street.

Cozen O’Connor Law Firm issued a statement Tuesday:

“Our friend and colleague John Moses joined the Firm in 2009 and was a great partner, mentor and friend to all of us. He will be greatly missed.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.