Head Start students appear eager to answer questions from U.S. Sen. Bob Casey during his visit to the Beekman Street headquarters in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey talks with Solomon/Plains School Nurse Heather Vinciarelli, who shows items available to students from the ‘Nurse’s Pantry,’ one of several anti-poverty efforts funded by the United Way of Wyoming Valley in area schools. Casey visited the school Tuesday to tout $75,000 in federal money for United Way.

WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, scheduled stops to visit two groups of children Tuesday, one at Solomon Plains Elementary School and one at Luzerne County Head Start. But he arrived at the former to discover school was cancelled and there wasn’t a child in sight, thanks to a water main break that closed both Solomon and the neighboring Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

While there were no youngsters, Casey still got a warm greeting from Principal Justin Correll, School Nurse Heather Vinciarelli and United Way of Wyoming Valley President Bill Jones. It was primarily programs run through United Way and the nurse’s office that drew the senator to the school: He stopped by to tout $75,000 in community project funding for the United Way’s school-based initiatives.

In an effort to end the cycle of poverty that often runs through generations, United Way has focused much of it’s energy on programs that increase student success in early grades. Vinciarelli showed off one of those programs, the “Nurse’s Pantry,” which provides basic needs for children from low-income families to help them stay in school.

Jones told some of his favorite success stories, from learning a student missed nearly two weeks of school for lack of a lice shampoo to two brothers taking turns sharing one set of shoes to attend classes on alternate days. The pantry is designed to fix such problems with very low cost solutions: Get the students the basics they need, for free. The United Way has set up pantries in 21 Luzerne County Schools, Jones noted.

The United Way also provides schools with washers and dryers to help assure low-income students can have clean clothes, eye tests and free prescription glasses, and reading programs to help assure students are reading at proficiency by third grade.

Jones noted that the transition from third to fourth grade is also when students transition from “learning to read, to reading to learn,” and that proficiency at that point is critical for future academic success.

While Casey has been a long-time advocate for increased funding for Head Start, his visit to the Luzerne County headquarters on Beekman Street did not include any announcements of additional funding. He did visit two classrooms and read to some enthusiastic pre-school students in the program geared to help low-income children be ready when they get to kindergarten and first grade.

The youngsters seemed to like the attention, many grinning and smiling, ready to raise and hand and answer questions after he finished reading a short book about autumn leaves. But in a separate conference room with no children in sight, Luzerne County Head Start Executive Director Lynn Evans Biga gave an impassioned if brief speech about a critical teacher shortage.

Biga said the COVID-19 pandemic saw a large number of early education teachers retire in public schools, which in turn led to Head Start losing 18 teachers to the better pay districts offer. She added that while some new people have been hired, there are still four classrooms unfilled because of staff shortages, and that many of the new hires are in extensive training that can take up to a year to get them fully up to speed on the Head Start approach.

Biga urged Casey to push for two things: Larger cost-of-living increases in existing federal grant money for Head Start, and an increase in overall funding so the agency can be more competitive with school districts.

Casey conceded getting more money is difficult because too many Republicans and other conservatives prefer to give tax cuts to large corporations rather than fund pre-school programs. He suggested it is in the best interest of pro-business politicians and corporate leaders to better fund early education programs because they increase odds of having a well-educated workforce in the future.

“We have to be a little less polite and a little more direct with those who can make those changes,” he said. “Corporate leaders need to be challenged.”

