WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Amber Lynn Sebia didn’t go far to eat ice cream allegedly stolen from Target. She also didn’t get far when she ran out a door while being processed at the township police department.

Township police charged Sebia, 34, of Grant Street, Hazleton, with stealing a back pack and ice cream from Target and concealing 11 packs of fentanyl and heroin on her body found during a strip search, according to court records.

Sebia was detained when police found her eating ice cream outside Marshalls Department Store in Wilkes-Barre Township Commons after allegedly stealing the frozen treat from Target.

Court records say Sebia used a fake name to identify herself until her name was positively learned through an electronic scan of her finger prints.

After Sebia was taken to the police department, she asked to use the restroom but was told she needed to be searched.

A female officer during the strip search recovered 11 packs of fentanyl and heroin and a cut straw concealed in a bag on Sebia’s body, court records say.

As Sebia was being processed, court records say, she asked for a glass of water before running out a side door and up a hill toward South Walnut Street. She was caught and returned to the police department.

A man reportedly with Sebia was found to be concealing tin snips, a magnet and cologne with Marshalls bar codes. No charges have been filed against the man.

Sebia was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on 13 counts of possession of paraphernalia, three counts of retail theft, two counts of false identification to authorities and one count each of possessing instruments of crime, escape and evading arrest or detention. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

Police said Sebia was wanted in Carbon County on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.