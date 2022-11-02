🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Based on three encounters with Jayshawn Johnson, Wilkes-Barre police Det. James Conmy testified he identified him on surveillance videos as the gunman who fatally shot two men and seriously injured a third man outside Bo’s on Main on Jan. 30, 2021.

Conmy testified Wednesday during Johnson’s Luzerne County jury trial before Judge David W. Lupas in the deaths of Damian Thomas, 32, and Maurice Chapman, 31. Quan Cade Jr. survived a gunshot wound to his head but lost sight in his right eye.

Johnson’s attorney, David V. Lampman II, told the jury Conmy mistakenly identified his client from surveillance footage.

As District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce played multiple surveillance videos from inside and outside Bo’s on Main, Conmy said he recognized the gunman.

“I think it’s Jayshawn Johnson, it looks like Jayshawn Johnson to me,” Conmy told jurors.

Explaining how he knows Johnson, Conmy said he had three prior encounters with him dating back to 2018 and was monitoring Johnson’s social media accounts in an unrelated case at the time of the fatal shooting at Bo’s on Main. Conmy said he was aware Johnson used the name “Times Two” on his social media accounts.

Before Conmy testified, Sanguedolce called Johnson’s friend, Tamara Dixon, as a hostile witness.

Dixon was reportedly with Johnson arriving at Bo’s on Main where surveillance cameras recorded the two exchanging a black coat with white strips with the word “White” on the back.

The coat was seized during a search of Dixon’s Sherman Hills apartment and was worn by Johnson to cover up a back pack that was taken inside Bo’s on Main prior to the shooting.

Prosecutors suspect a 9mm handgun was inside the back pack.

State police Trooper David Kittle, who processed the scene as a member of the Forensic Services Unit, testified Tuesday he recovered seven 9mm shell casings and two 9mm projectiles outside the night club.

Testimony continues this afternoon.