Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center in the CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park held a hiring event Wednesday. Job seekers are able to learn more about available roles by visiting talent.lowes.com or texting LOWES to 37000.

PITTSTON TWP. — Vern Hilt, Regional General Manager at Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center, said as the company rounds out its teams to better serve customers next spring, Lowe’s is looking to hire 70-plus new full-time and part-time associates.

To help find those new employees, Lowe’s Wednesday held a walk-in hiring event to give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer.

Hilt said day, night and weekend shifts are available, and Lowe’s offers competitive wages as well as comprehensive benefits packages.

No reservations or resumes were required for Wednesday's hiring event.

Hilt said Lowe’s actively promotes top talent — nearly 80% of Lowe’s location leaders have been promoted internally to their current role.

“Lowe’s offers fulfilling careers so our associates can build the lives they want,” Hilt said. “Through personal development and advancement, we want our associates to grow their careers here, which is why Lowe’s offers stable jobs, competitive wages and comprehensive benefits packages.”

Approximately 500 associates are currently employed at the regional distribution center at the Lowe’s facility in the CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park.

Available positions include operations team members, and Hilt said Lowe’s offers competitive wages.

Lowe’s offers Track to the Trades to its associates — a first-of-its-kind national program enabling Lowe’s associates to launch a career in HVAC and appliance repair, construction, electrical and plumbing, with 100% of tuition paid by Lowe’s. Lowe’s full-time and part-time associates are eligible within 10 days of hire.

Up to 4,000 part-time and full-time Lowe’s associates pursue careers in the skilled trades each year. Lowe’s covers 100% of tuition for Track to the Trade diplomas in HVAC, solar, commercial HVAC, appliance repair, multi-family facilities management, electrical and plumbing.

Lowe’s also offers access to 100% debt-free academic programs across 23 universities and learning providers, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The free programs are designed to help associates excel in their jobs today and build toward the careers of tomorrow within Lowe’s, including pathways into supply chain, logistics, data analytics, cybersecurity, technology and more.

Lowe’s offers comprehensive benefits packages to full-time and part-time associates.

Career advancement opportunities are available at all levels, and Lowe’s is focused on providing good jobs where associates stay to build their careers. The average length of employment for supply chain location leaders is more than 12 years.

Wednesday’s hiring event was part of Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day. Lowe’s is hiring more than 1,000 supply chain associates across 38 distribution facilities nationwide.

