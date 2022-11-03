🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — What was already a sizeable general fund balance improved to $13 million in the third quarter as revenues outpaced expenses in a draft of the city’s September financial report.

Buoyed by better than budgeted collections of business and real estate transfer taxes, the balance grew by $1.6 million from the $11.4 million at the financial midway point of the year. The balance was $4.5 million more than what was recorded for the same period a year ago.

Through the three quarters ending Sept. 30, the city collected $2.9 million in real estate transfer tax revenues or 120% of the $2.4 million budgeted. The city collected $1.3 million more than for the same period in 2021.

At 3.5%, Wilkes-Barre and Pittston have the highest real estate transfer taxes in Luzerne County. They levy a 2.5% municipal tax on the sale of property, in addition to the 0.5% levied individually by the state and respective school districts.

Mercantile/business taxes also brought in more revenues than expected. The report listed revenues of $1.4 million or 106% of the $1.3 million budgeted.

The city has been operating on a $54.3 million balanced budget for 2022. After nine months, revenues totaled $43.5 million compared to $30.5 million in expenses. In the year-to-year comparison, revenues this year were $4 million more and expenses $600,000 less.

Collections of the two largest revenue sources were ahead of last year’s quarterly numbers. The city collected $11.3 million or 99% of the $11.4 million budgeted for property taxes. The total was $277,180 more than the same period for 2021. Earned income tax revenues were $1.4 million more than last year, coming in at $12.4 million or 82% of the $15 million budgeted.

The $3 million Tax Anticipation Note, taken out annually by the city to pay the bills at the start of the year before taxes are paid, and $1.8 million of the $37.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds allocated by the federal government to help the city recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic were included as revenues.

The TAN also showed up as an expense. It’s paid by the end of the year along with the $6.4 million in Minimum Municipal Obligations for the city’s five pension plans and the remaining $3.8 million owed on the long-term debt service. Together those expenses totaled more than $13 million.

The city faces higher than budgeted expenses for Hollenback Golf Course that it leased to the General Municipal Authority for three years starting in 2021. The city turned to the Authority that owns and operates the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course in Bear Creek Township. The lease calls for the Authority to pay the city 5% of net proceeds annually. It paid the city $2,800 last year.

The report listed $9,540 for contract services at Hollenback compared to the $1,000 budgeted by the city. There was nothing budgeted for operating supplies, but the city spent $2,265, according to the report.

