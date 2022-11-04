🔊 Listen to this

Just the mere sight of John Fetterman’s campaign bus on a Times Leader social media post about Thursday’s campaign event was enough to send commenters into a frenzy.

WILKES-BARRE — Perhaps not since Sandra Bullock took the wheel in “Speed” has a simple bus created such a stir.

On Thursday morning, as the John Fetterman campaign event was soon to get underway, we posted a photo of the candidate’s campaign bus, parked on East Market Street, to the Times Leader’s social media sites.

Nothing so unusual in that — ahead of the Trump rally in early September we posted photos of the preparations and gathering spectators. Likewise with the Biden visit a few days earlier.

Oh, but that Fetterman bus seemed to set people off.

Well, the name on it, anyway.

“Get out of my hometown!” @lynnecwalina wrote on our Instagram page.

There were numerous comments on Fetterman’s health and fitness for office due to the stroke he suffered earlier this year.

A user going by the name of Bob Segaria wrote this on our Facebook page (it appears exactly as he typed it): “whose going to speak for this clown can’t forma sentence.”

Also on our Facebook, Debbie Bienick-Verdekal wanted Fetterman to “go home,” while Janice A. Klimchak was motivated to warn people in all caps:

PA IF YOU VOTE FOR FETTERMAN -YOU GET WHAT YOU DESERVE !!! THE MAN IS RECOVERING FROM A STROKE -SHOULD NOT BE RUNNING FOR THE SENATE OR ANY OTHER SEAT- GET WELL FIRST MR FETTERMAN

Others took the opposing view, defending Fetterman and calling into question the medical credentials of those bashing his health.

Ryan Lindbüchler took aim at Bob Segaria’s comment above: “When did you get your medical license? Big difference between verbal acuity and mental acuity. He’ll progress. Oz will always be a New Jersey carpetbagger born with a silver spoon in his mouth.”

Oz camp gets ‘on’ the bus

On the subject of that bus, challenger Mehmet Oz’s campaign weighed in for themselves.

For a time they had a mobile billboard stationed behind Fetterman’s bus on East Market Street, replaying the Oct. 25 televised debate between the two candidates. The mobile billboard eventually moved on, but the Oz camp sent out a release about its presence.

“Every Pennsylvanian should watch the debate between Dr. Oz and John Fetterman. It was clear that Fetterman completely failed to defend his radical record on pledging to ban fracking, voting to pardon convicted murderers, and supporting higher taxes amidst not paying his own and the worst inflation in American history,” the statement read.

My colleague Jerry Lynott’s companion story discusses the policy points raised by Fetterman and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey inside the Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel & Conference Center.

Who was on the bus?

For what it’s worth, Fetterman himself did not seem to be on the bus.

Local and national reporters camped outside the vehicle after the event in hopes of scoring a photo op and maybe some remarks from the candidate before he left town.

Some staffers boarded the vehicle before it eventually drove off, with no Fetterman in sight.

Luzerne County Democratic Party Chair Kathy Bozinski, who introduced Casey and Fetterman before their remarks, had expressed a hope that on such a beautiful Thursday Lt. Gov. Fetterman and wife Gisele might be able to make a stop at the nearby Farmers Market on Public Square.

Alas, their schedule for the day proved too tight for that, with the next stop set for Montgomery County, we were told.

Pashinski weighs in

Another person on a tight schedule was state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, who headed to Genetti’s after attending the Millennium Circle Fund luncheon in Plains Township.

Pashinski was able to speak with Fetterman briefly, and shared his thoughts with reporters outside Genetti’s.

Regarding the criticisms of Fetterman’s speaking abilities, Pashinski said he encountered no such thing on Thursday.

“It takes time to recover,” he said. “He’s definitely progressing. During the short conversation he and I had in there, he was fine.”

What did they discuss?

“What I said to him was, ‘we’re going to continue fighting for the people,’ and he said ‘absolutely,’” Pashinski recalled.

He said he told Fetterman he has been telling folks “You’re a key guy to save that Social Security, save their Medicare, and save the rights of women,” Pashinski said. “He said, ‘absolutely, and he said ‘we’re also going to continue to work hard to improve the economy.’ I just wanted to make sure we were on the same page and talking about the same stuff.”

Pashinski, a longtime legislator who is in the midst of a re-election bid against Republican challenger Eryn Harvey, added that he is concerned about the nation’s overall political climate.

“I can tell you, serving in there for 16 years, it’s never been this bad,” he said.

“I am concerned about the reckless behavior, the reckless words that are out there, because words have power and we are in a very dangerous state,” Pashinski said. “After this election, regardless of the outcomes, I would like to bring community leaders and people of interest together to try to temper down this anger, because we are all Americans first.”