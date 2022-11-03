🔊 Listen to this

Both galleries at the Circle Centre for the Arts were full of patrons enjoying the evening, all for a good cause, as seen here by these folks taking in the sights, sounds, and eats in the third-floor Members’ Gallery.

The third floor Member’s Gallery was treated to saxophone and piano as a backdrop to fine food, fine drinks, and fine friends.

WILKES-BARRE — Fine taste, fine art, a fine evening overall at the Circle Centre for the Arts.

The yearly Fine Taste, Fine Art fundraising event — the organization’s largest of the year — saw a capacity crowd throughout both galleries, taking in the sights, sounds, and selections of food from local businesses amid libations, live music, and pieces from last month’s juried exhibition.

The difference in atmosphere between both floors was palpable, though the general mood of the evening was celebratory, triumphant, and appreciative, with many different facets of a talented community coming together. The Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Gallery on the second-floor saw acoustic versions of rock and pop classics, while the third-floor Members’ Gallery played host to saxophone and piano reminiscent of jazz clubs.

At either level, the fitting was pairing and guests appeared delighted. Both floors had tables set up so that vendors from various businesses like Susquehanna Brewing Company, Franco’s, The Atrium, Cork Bar & Restaurant, Rodano’s, Istanbull Grill, Sugar Plum Chocolates, and more, could tantalize guests with their offerings.

Co-chair of the evening, and Wyoming Valley Art League Member, Colleen Logan offered some insight into the evening and some hopes moving forward.

“Generally, we’ve updated ourselves,” she said, explaining the utilization of things like Venmo and PayPal, as well as the style of the event, such as a musician on either level. “And that’s really what we’re going for. What we are seeking is definitely getting the generation that’s a little younger … we love their audience, we love their work, and we want them involved.”

Logan noted that it’s a norm these days to not have to go to an event in a black dress or a black tie.

“We’re going to have people with black tattoos,” Logan said, “just a variance of different types of people.”

The crowd included faces young and old but all smiling, styles entirely individual. Bringing in the new generations ensures longevity, and as the Circle Centre works towards its goal of becoming ADA accessible — which is now even closer to being realized with a recent grant secured — that only opens more doors to a space that welcomes all in the name of art appreciation and creation.

“The entrepreneurs, the artists, the people who are so important to this valley, we just needed to get them in here because they haven’t seen what we have to offer,” Logan said. “And this is the opportunity to do that. Who doesn’t like food, wine and art?”

Various partnered events, like the Diamond City Partnership’s upcoming — and final — Sunset on South Main happy hour series slated for the Circle Center on Nov. 17, as well as the various classes offered through the WVAL and the Circle Centre will provide more such opportunities.