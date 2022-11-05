🔊 Listen to this

Two Forty Fort police officers have received commendations from the borough police department for their work in the field.

Officers Richard Vaow and Tyler Norton received the commendations on Oct. 31, according to an entry on the CrimeWatchPA website that the borough uses to dispense public information regarding the police department.

Vaow’s commendation stems from an incident that occurred back in June, where an armed man allegedly made threats toward members of law enforcement, saying that “you will see a bunch of dead cops.”

Along with officers from Swoyersville and Courtdale, Vaow was able to take the man into custody while also recovering a loaded, illegal handgun with an obliterated serial number in the process.

Officer Norton was commended for his actions during a traffic stop that he was called in to assist with.

According to the police department, Norton intervened to stop an intoxicated driver from driving away from the stop, helping to stop what could have been a potentially deadly outcome.

The commendations were improved by Forty Fort chief of police Daniel Hunsinger and note that “the actions of both officers reflect great credit upon themselves, the Forty Fort Borough Police Department and the law enforcement profession,” according to CrimeWatch.

— Staff Report