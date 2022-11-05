Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — Motorists are advised of road closures and traffic delays Sunday for the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.
The parade steps off at 2 p.m. The route follows Market Street from Wyoming Avenue in Kingston to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.
The following roads will be closed between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.:
• South River Street at West Northampton Street
• North River Street at West Jackson Street
• South Franklin Street at West Northampton Street
• South Main Street at West Northampton Street
• North Main Street at West Union Street
• East Market Street at North Washington Street
• Kirby Park Road at Market Street
• Kirby Park Road at the parking lot entrance