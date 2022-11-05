🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Motorists are advised of road closures and traffic delays Sunday for the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. The route follows Market Street from Wyoming Avenue in Kingston to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

The following roads will be closed between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.:

• South River Street at West Northampton Street

• North River Street at West Jackson Street

• South Franklin Street at West Northampton Street

• South Main Street at West Northampton Street

• North Main Street at West Union Street

• East Market Street at North Washington Street

• Kirby Park Road at Market Street

• Kirby Park Road at the parking lot entrance