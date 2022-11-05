🔊 Listen to this

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps carry the flag across the Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre in the 2019 Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.

KINGSTON — Commander Ed Groth, a Navy veteran with more than 25 years of military service, has been named the Grand Marshal of the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade,

The parade is set for Sunday, Nov. 6, and will step off at 2 p.m. at Kingston Corners. It will be preceded by an 11 a.m. brunch at VFW Post 283, 757 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

The parade route goes down Market Street, across the Market Street Bridge and around Public Square where the reviewing stand is located.

After graduating from the United States Naval Academy in 1995, Commander Groth served aboard the USS Shiloh in San Diego, California, followed by a tour aboard the USS Carl Vinson in Bremerton, Washington.

Following his active duty service, Commander Groth transferred to the Navy Reserves, where in 2005 he commanded more than 100 sailors of the Assault Craft Unit FIVE maintenance team in Oceanside, Calif., in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

He also served as the Operations Officer of the Weapons Depot in Long Beach, Calif., before moving with his family to Pennsylvania. He has served the past 15 years at the Reserve Center in Avoca, most recently as the Officer in Charge of the Voluntary Training Unit. He proudly serves on the Funeral Honor Guard, helping to pay final respects for those who have served their country honorably.

Commander Groth lives in Mountain Top, where he resides with his wife Stacey Acri, also a Navy veteran, former JAG officer, and now an attorney serving the Wilkes-Barre area. Both are officers of American Legion Post 781 in Mountain Top and are very active in their post.

Ed and Stacey have three children: daughter Ava, who has been active in the American Legion Junior Auxiliary, and sons Clark and Jack, who are both active Boy Scouts.

In addition to his military reserve duties, Commander Groth is a physics teacher at Wyoming Valley West High School, where he enjoys mentoring young men and women considering careers in the United States military.

Reviewing Officer

The parade’s Reviewing Officer will be Rear Admiral Linda Wackerman, U.S. Navy, retired.

Rear Adm. Wackerman grew up in Key Biscayne, Florida. She is a graduate from Metropolitan State College in Denver, Colorado, with a B.S. in Aerospace Science, M.A. with Pennsylvania State University in Homeland Security, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI alumni.

She was designated a Naval Aviator in October 1987.

Her active duty tours include HC-3, the Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS); and fleet tour assignment with HC-11, NASNI, California flying the H-46D and deployed to WESTPAC.

Wackerman was assigned to shore duty with VT-6 and the Instructor Training Unit, NAS Whiting Field, Florida instructing flight training in the T-34C Mentor.

Her Full Time Support (FTS) officer duty assignments were both at NAS JRB Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, as the Assistant Reserve Program Director for 2,300 reservists and flying the UC-12B; and VR-52, flying the C-9B/DC-9 providing world-wide fleet logistics support.

Wackerman became a Selected Reservist (SELRES) with VR-52 in June 1999 where she became the Commanding Officer of VR-52. Subsequent SELRES tours include training officer of Navy Reserve Capabilities Assessment Unit (OPNAV N8) in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

She served as the Commanding Officer for Navy Reserve, Commander, Navy Region Mid Atlantic, Region Operations Center (ROC) in Norfolk, Virginia. She then served as Commanding Officer, Navy Reserve, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Operations and Planning N3/N5 unit in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

She was assigned as Navy Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer (NEPLO) for the state of Pennsylvania and Deputy Commander for the NEPLO Program at Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). She then served as the Commander, NR CNIC NEPLO leading the NEPLO Program; and COS for the WNY Shooting.

Her flag assignments include Reserve Deputy Director, Assessment Division, OPNAV N81 and Deputy, Naval Inspector General, and Deputy Commander USNAVSO and FOURTH Fleet.

Rear Admiral Wackerman’s personal military decorations include the Legion of Merit (4th Award), Meritorious Service Medal (3rd Award), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (2nd award), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3rd award).

She was selected as 2005 Federal Women and 1995 NAS JRB Willow Grove Women of the Year. She is a 757/767 International Pilot with American Airlines where she has accumulated over 5,400 military and 10,000 civilian flight hours.

She continues to serve as the Navy Representative for Secretary of Defense’s Reserve Forces Policy Board, an appointed Professional Standards National Volunteer for Allied Pilots Association for all American Airlines’ Pilots, an Executive Board Member for the Boy Scouts of America Washington Crossing Council and the YMCA of Bucks County.

Outstanding Veteran

Sgt. Michael Price, U.S. Army, has been named Outstanding Veteran 2022.

Sgt. Price is a 15-year Veteran of the United States Army. In 2005, he deployed to Iraq with A Company, 1st Battalion of the 109th Infantry (Mechanized) in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

He returned home in 2006.

Upon being Honorably Discharged, Sgt. Price became fully engaged in his community, helping our veterans. He has served veterans for 8-years with the AMVETS. He has volunteered for 4-years with the Homeless Veteran Outreach Program.

Additionally, for the last 4-years, he has served as a VA Volunteer Service Representative for AMVETS. Mike continues to serves as an AMVETS PA Department Service Officer.

He is also a member of the FSB (Forward Support Base) Initiative, an organization with one simple mission — “Help homeless veterans off the street and on their feet.”

Sgt. Price serves as the current Commander of the AMVETS Post 59 in Breslau, Hanover Township.

Toys for Tots

Col. Charles Luce, Parade Committee Municipalities Coordinator, said the Parade Committee is requesting that a “Toys for Tots” drop off point be placed in the center of Public Square during the parade. He said this will allow both spectators and parade participants to “drop” off a new, unopened toy for the annual Christmas drive.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.