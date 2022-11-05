🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It didn’t come to it, but Jerry Campbell pictured himself mixing mud to repair the damaged brick wall attached to his historic house downtown.

Workers from Panzitta Enterprises Inc. of Wilkes-Barre wrapped up the job Friday, ending 11 long weeks of waiting by Campbell for an insurance settlement check. He was certain the wait wouldn’t be as long for the bill. “They haven’t invoiced me yet,” he said.

The chute of a concrete truck pouring sidewalks for the surrounding Wilkes University streetscape project hit the wall on West South Street, jarring loose bricks and opening gashes in the mortar. Kriger Construction Co. of Scranton, the contractor for the project, had been slow to pay for the estimated $8,000 in damage, prompting Campbell to get his neighbor, attorney Al Flora Jr., involved.

The repairs took 2½ days and to Campbell it looked as good as old next to the 127-year-old house designed by the architect Thomas Podmore, whose buildings can be found throughout the Wyoming Valley.

To maintain the historical integrity no new bricks were used. “I have some,” Campbell, a retired Wilkes music professor, said of the stash he kept in the basement of the the house located on South Franklin Street.

The wall was fortified internally with metal supports. Undamaged bricks were taken back to Panzitta’s yard and cleaned to be reused. They are common red bricks, unlike some of the imported bricks Podmore used in other buildings, Campbell said, as the tradesmen loaded their equipment into a pickup truck.

