WILKES-BARRE — It’s back to standard time this weekend — the key word being “back,” as in fall back, not spring ahead.

Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey is highlighting the importance of fresh batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors as Pennsylvanians’ attention turns toward fall and this weekend’s “fall back” time change.

“Fall is the perfect time to do some routine maintenance on your detectors and even your home heating system to ensure you’re prepared for colder weather,” McGarvey said. “Having functional smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors is the simplest, most effective way to ensure one’s family members are alerted early enough to respond. Test your alarms monthly and replace the batteries regularly.”

According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, from the moment an alarm sounds, occupants may have as little as two minutes to safely exit the building.

McGarvey said dead or missing batteries are the most common cause of smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector malfunctions. When functioning, smoke alarms can decrease the risk of dying in a home fire by as much as half.

Often called “the silent killer,” carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that can incapacitate victims before they are aware, they have been exposed. Sources include wood-burning fireplaces and stoves, gas-fired fireplaces, appliances, grills and generators, and motor vehicles. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are often mistaken for the flu and include nausea, headaches, dizziness, disorientation and fatigue.

These safety tips can help you equip your home properly with smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors:

• Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home including the basement.

• Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

• It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms. When one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound.

• Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet (3 meters) from the stove.

People who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms. These alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers.

Newer models of smoke alarms marketed as having long-lasting batteries may not need to have their batteries replaced; however, these models should still be tested. Many homeowners still use older models that use standard batteries that must be replaced regularly.

AAA: Time change, different commute

With the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST) this Sunday (Nov. 6), come changes for Monday’s morning and evening commutes.

AAA warns drivers to be prepared for sun glare during their morning commute and for reduced visibility on the road during their evening commute.

“Ninety percent of drivers’ reaction time is dependent upon their vision, which is severely limited at night,” said AAA Public Affairs Manager, Jana Tidwell. “It’s one of the most challenging times to drive because motorist’s eyes are frequently adjusting to the increasing darkness. Motorists should focus on night driving safety measures the moment the sun sets – slow down, increase your following distance, and use your headlights to see and be seen.”

AAA recommends wearing high-quality sunglasses and adjusting the car’s sun visors as needed. Late afternoon driving also presents a similar glare problem, so drivers should take the same precautions. Use of the night setting on rear-view mirrors can reduce glare from headlights approaching from the rear.

The time change can disturb sleep patterns, and when combined with the earlier dusk and darkness during the evening commute, become a formula for drowsy driving and fatigue-related crashes.

Sleep-deprived drivers cause traffic crashes that can lead to death and debilitating injuries on American roadways each year.

Research by the AAA Foundation estimates that drowsy driving is a factor in an average of 328,000 crashes annually, including 109,000 crashes that result in injuries and 6,400 fatal crashes.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reports that in 2021, drowsy drivers were a contributing factor in 2,343 crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 15 fatalities.

“While many will enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend, few commuters and motorists realize the added dangers that can come as the result of a time change — especially when they are behind the wheel,” continued Tidwell. “Although we gain an hour of sleep, our sleep patterns are disrupted. This can result in drowsy driving episodes and it is unsafe to drive when we are feeling sleepy.”

Symptoms of drowsy driving can include having trouble keeping eyes open, drifting from lanes or not remembering the last few miles driven. However, more than half of drivers involved in fatigue-related crashes experienced no symptoms before falling asleep behind the wheel.

Motorists are also urged to be more cautious of deer sightings and crashes. November and December are among the most dangerous months of the year for motor vehicle collisions with animals.

A collision with a deer or other animal can put a serious dent in your vehicle, if not destroy it completely, and could result in serious injuries or fatalities.

