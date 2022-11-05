🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It’s been another busy, yet fruitful, year for the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

From various awards presentations, ribbon cuttings and conferences bringing together people from all walks of life, the calendar stays packed with signature Chamber events.

Most recently, the Chamber held its Wilkes-Barre Connect Conference inside the Think Center just off of Public Square.

The agenda for the day included a welcome and the Wilkes-Barre Connect Spotlight, which was hosted by Anthony Melf. The Spotlight segment saw a conversation, sponsored by Penn State Wilkes-Barre, with Donna Bigoski Caruso of Eleventh Element Spa (which recently opened), Bob Borwick from Performance High Fidelity and Rab Wayne from Upper Echelon.

This was followed by four separate sessions split by breaks, including a lunch break. The sessions were labeled; Innovate!, Create!, Engage to Grow!, and Go!

The sessions included presentations from various organizations and community leaders with titles such as “Fostering an Intrapreneurial Culture,” “Creativity – Boldly Question, Actively Listen,” “10 Tips to Market and Grow Your Brand Online,”and “The Power of Positivity: Choosing Optimism.”

Each title offered an inspiring, unifying message while also addressing very real challenges entrepreneurs, creatives, and people in general face.

The final event of the day was a Pitch Showcase hosted by Ken Okrepkie of Ben Franklin Technology Partners. Presentations were offered by Aimloxy and All Belgium Food Truck, which was founded by Wilkes University students.

Chamber Director of Economic Development Shanie Mohamed said of the event, “We are extremely excited that we were able to bring back the Wilkes-Barre Connect Conference this year. Having entrepreneurs, students and community members learning and creating dialogue is exactly the kind of connection we hoped for.”

But that’s the name of the game for the dedicated, driven group that makes up the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. Any group’s success is the sum total of its parts, and with each part of the Chamber being a success, it’s only natural that they strive to create a community of winners.

Mohamed continued, “Everything that we work toward with Connect – economic development, workforce readiness, entrepreneurial growth – is built on the foundation of an engaged, inspired, and creative community, and I feel so energized knowing that all of those attendees now see what a hub for innovation this area can really be. We’re looking forward to seeing them be a part of moving this region forward!”

Of course, there’s still a few things on tap for the Chamber as the year comes to a close. And, of course, what’s on tap for the Chamber is what’s on tap for the community.

The Annual Dinner is slated for Nov. 15 at the newly named Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. The yearly event celebrates community champions and brings them all together under one roof to enjoy the night, network, reflect on the good things happening in the region, as well as on a year of hard work and to gear up for yet another just before the holidays.

This year’s awards to be presented includes:

•Brighter Journeys – Charitable Organization of the Year

•Coal Creative – Emerging Business of the Year

•Tobyhanna Army Depot – Legacy Business of the Year

•Benco Dental – Diversity Champion Business of the Year

•Borton-Lawson – Healthy Workplace

•Lissa Bryan-Smith – Lifetime Achievement

•Community Bank & McCarthy Tire – Pride of Place

There are also several other businesses who will be celebrating various anniversary landmarks and milestones. Register now by visiting wyomingvalleychamber.org, then navigate to the Chamber Events Calendar from the drop down menu and click “register” next to the event.

And be sure to keep an eye on that calendar, as well as social media for more Chamber events, as well as those in conjunction with other organizations, promoting NEPA, all its good, and all its people.