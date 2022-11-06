🔊 Listen to this

The Geisinger Black Tie for White Coats Gala was held at the Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Township on Saturday.

The Geisinger Black Tie for White Coats Gala was well attended.

Mary Beth D’Andrea, of Roaring Brook Township, (left) and Catherine Alu, of Clark Summit, chat at the Geisinger Black Tie for White Coats Gala on Saturday night.

WILKES-BARRE — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine held its Black Ties for White Coats Gala on Saturday to raise money for student scholarships.

The formal event, held at the Mohegan Sun Pocono, filled the ball room with bright color, plenty of sparkle and good food.

Nancy Lawton-Kluck, Geisinger spokesperson, said students and staff were enjoying the “in person” event that provided a chance to get dressed up and get out after a tough few years.

Julie Byerley, dean of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, assumed her title in January of this year. She said she is impressed with the kindness and warmth of community members.

The annual event, she said, has become a tradition for many and one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.

“The event has helped us celebrate and raise money for student scholarships,” she said. “It means a whole lot to us to provide for our students. It inspires them to stay in the area and to go into high need disciplines.”

At the time of the first gala, 14 years ago, the school had just 65 medical students and 13 graduate students. Now there are more than 400 medical students and over 100 graduate students.

Geisinger medical student Rachel Simon of Pittston said she was thankful for money available to medical students, especially those who planned on staying in the area.

“The community honoree tonight is the NEPA Health Care Foundation and I’m a recipient of that scholarship,” she said.

NEPA Health Care Foundation gives two scholarships to medical students every year for $40,000 a year for four years, she said.

“I’m very, very thankful that support,” she said

Simon plans to practice medicine in the area following graduation.

Tyler Bogaczyk, president of the medical student council who will be graduating in 2023, attended the event in 2019, before the pandemic.

He was grateful to be able to attend one more time before graduating.

In his remarks to those gathered, he spoke about the Geisinger experience, which includes a focus on community engagement that sets Geisinger Medical School apart.

“We have a long standing tradition of reaching out to the community and getting involved in a variety of ways,” he said.

Even during the pandemic, students found ways to help.

“One of the ways that come to mind is the ‘masked bandits’ student initiative where they created masks to give out to the public, as well as a collection of personal protective equipment, so that they had a steady supply of that, especially early on.” he said.

Students have also participated in vaccine clinics, doing everything from checking people in to administering the vaccine, he said.

“During the pandemic students wanted to find a way to be involved,” he said. “And, we were able to find ways to do that for the community,” he said.